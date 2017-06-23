Fort Worth man jailed after ramming s...

Fort Worth man jailed after ramming seven vehicles in Garland

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Garland Police responded just after 4 p.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle ramming other vehicles on the eastbound service road of the President George Bush Turnpike, near North Garland Avenue. By the time they arrived, the maroon Ford F-150 had entered a Bank of America parking lot in the 5400 block of North Garland Avenue and rammed several parked cars before striking a wall and coming to a stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) Fri Laredo 5
Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich Jun 20 Michelle 1
Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16) Jun 20 Michelle 2
Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15) Jun 20 Michelle 3
lesbians (Apr '11) Jun 20 Michelle 4
tonya so called christian (Jan '11) Jun 20 Michelle 2
jews or a thorn in the worlds side (Oct '10) Jun 20 Michelle 5
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,446 • Total comments across all topics: 281,990,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC