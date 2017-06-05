Fort Worth man accused of stealing SUV with toddler strapped inside

Two years after a car was stolen from a Fort Worth couple's driveway with their 2-year-old son still inside, a 29-year-old man has been charged in the case. Gary Herrera Jr. was charged Wednesday with kidnapping, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and endangering/abandoning a child for allegedly leaving the toddler, still strapped in his car seat, on a sidewalk at a Fort Worth apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.