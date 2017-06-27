Fort Worth creates task force on race...

Fort Worth creates task force on race relations in wake of Craig case

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Four civic leaders of different ethnic backgrounds, including two African Americans, were named Tuesday by Mayor Betsy Price and the City Council to lead a city task force on race and culture aimed at addressing fallout from a December altercation between a black resident and a white police officer. Rosa Navejar, former head of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and a consultant with the Rios Group; Rabbi Andrew Bloom, with the Congregation Ahavath Sholom ; Lillie Biggins, president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth; and Bob Ray Sanders, a former Star-Telegram columnist who is communications director with the Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce , will meet soon to create a structure for the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) 16 hr Nac girl 298
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) 17 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 19
What happened to Rick Leggett? (Oct '15) Jun 25 skl777 6
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) Jun 23 Laredo 5
Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich Jun 20 Michelle 1
Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16) Jun 20 Michelle 2
Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15) Jun 20 Michelle 3
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC