Fort Worth creates task force on race relations in wake of Craig case

Four civic leaders of different ethnic backgrounds, including two African Americans, were named Tuesday by Mayor Betsy Price and the City Council to lead a city task force on race and culture aimed at addressing fallout from a December altercation between a black resident and a white police officer. Rosa Navejar, former head of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and a consultant with the Rios Group; Rabbi Andrew Bloom, with the Congregation Ahavath Sholom ; Lillie Biggins, president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth; and Bob Ray Sanders, a former Star-Telegram columnist who is communications director with the Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce , will meet soon to create a structure for the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.