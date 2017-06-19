Fort Worth boy, 3, dies after crawling into hot car on Friday
Keandre Goodman, 3, was playing outside a residence in the 3800 block of Waldorf Street in east Fort Worth when he climbed in a vehicle that was in non-working condition, police said. His parents began looking for the boy and they said they believe the child was in the vehicle for at least 45 minutes before he was found, police said.
