Flores wins in Fort Worth; three votes separate candidates for Arlington seat
City Council District 2 voters headed to the polls Saturday and elected Carlos Flores as their new representative, while voters in Keller narrowly returned former Mayor Pat McGrail to that city's top elected spot. And it was tight race in Arlington's District 3 race that saw Roxanne Thalman defeat opponent Marvin Sutton by only three votes.
