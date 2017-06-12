Flores, Thalman joining councils, but it was close
With local control and cities' authority under attack in the Texas Legislature special session beginning July 18, both cities will need all hands on deck to argue that the government closest to the voters is the best. Carlos E. Flores, an aerospace engineer who grew up on the north side, will represent District 2 on the Fort Worth City Council at a time of unprecedented growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Gay Man Bruce King
|4
|Dj
|Sun
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Randy Wooley
|17
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC