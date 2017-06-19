Flights canceled as heat wave smother...

Flights canceled as heat wave smothers Phoenix. And ita s not summer yet.

Fights are being canceled and air-conditioners are pushing energy demands to record highs as a heat wave smothers the southwest - and summer is still a day away. Tuesday's high was expected to reach 120 degrees - it was 118 at 4:30 p.m. - in Phoenix, which is 25 degrees cooler than Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

