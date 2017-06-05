Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Welcome, Texas: The mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, will be in Toronto and Montreal throughout the week to promote trade, tourism and other business opportunities. They have numerous meetings planned, including one with Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, who has threatened to impose protectionist measures if the state passes Buy American legislation.
