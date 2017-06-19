First West Nile Virus case of 2017 re...

First West Nile Virus case of 2017 reported in Tarrant County

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The first human case of the West Nile Virus in Tarrant County this year has been reported, coming about three weeks earlier than the first human case last year, health officials announced Monday. The case was identified in a patient in Fort Worth and is considered to be a mild form of the mosquito-borne virus, according to a news release from Tarrant County Public Health.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Tarrant County was issued at June 19 at 3:09PM CDT

