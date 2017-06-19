First West Nile Virus case of 2017 reported in Tarrant County
The first human case of the West Nile Virus in Tarrant County this year has been reported, coming about three weeks earlier than the first human case last year, health officials announced Monday. The case was identified in a patient in Fort Worth and is considered to be a mild form of the mosquito-borne virus, according to a news release from Tarrant County Public Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|28 Day Summer Slimdown Challenge
|Mon
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Chris Buis
|5
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 14
|80s Greenville
|297
|Dj
|Jun 11
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC