Firefighters Battle Fire at Fort Worth Warehouse
Crews were called to the 4900 block of Rondo Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and found smoke coming out of the loading docks of the warehouse. While trying to put out the fire, crews heard loud sounds from inside the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Worth middle school sweethearts wed 33 yea... (Sep '11)
|Thu
|Mmm
|4
|CPS had closed case of slain boy CRIME (Aug '07)
|May 31
|Angie Robles
|78
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|May 30
|MLK
|6
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Mike Good
|16
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 29
|Mary - in Houston
|296
|Secchi whitaker dvorak (Nov '16)
|May 29
|Rich Penkoski
|3
|Ready to take the first step to feeling better?
|May 29
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC