Firefighter accused of hitting elderly man should be reinstated, examiner rules

A state hearing examiner has ruled that a Fort Worth firefighter who was fired after being accused of hitting an elderly man during a TCU football scrimmage should be reinstated, saying the city's investigation into the 2015 incident ignored key evidence and violated his rights. Shea O'Neill, 44, should be allowed to go back on duty with back pay - minus earnings from any job he's held since his suspension began in July 2015 - and have benefits and seniority restored, the hearing examiner, AlmaLee Guttshall, ordered May 24. O'Neill "did not receive reasonable or appropriate due process," Guttshall wrote, saying that "the facts and allegations were not fully investigated."

