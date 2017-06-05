FDSOA Apparatus Symposium Celebrates 30th Anniversary

The Fire Department Safety Officers Association Annual Apparatus Maintenance & Specification Symposium will celebrate its 30th Anniversary in January 15-17, 2018, in Scottsdale, AZ. The first symposium was created after a series of meetings initiated by the International Association of Fire Chiefs' staff, fire chiefs, several state mechanics' associations and the Fire Apparatus Manufacturers Association to address issues concerning apparatus, maintenance and maintenance personnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.