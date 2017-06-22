Dog About Town: Playtime, yappy hours...

Dog About Town: Playtime, yappy hours and more things to do

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Shacks at Austin Ranch dining and dog park will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Along with live music, photos, membership giveaways, demos and treats from the Pawtastic Snacks truck, there will be playtime in the off-leash area, which all the patios overlook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) 4 hr Laredo 5
Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich Tue Michelle 1
Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16) Tue Michelle 2
Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15) Tue Michelle 3
lesbians (Apr '11) Tue Michelle 4
tonya so called christian (Jan '11) Tue Michelle 2
jews or a thorn in the worlds side (Oct '10) Tue Michelle 5
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,002 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC