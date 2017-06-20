Dad's hilarious video goes viral just in time for Father's...
Robert Douglas and 6-month-old Dantyn spend Saturday night dancing. "I think my face shows I'm trying harder than he is," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|28 Day Summer Slimdown Challenge
|Mon
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Chris Buis
|5
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 14
|80s Greenville
|297
|Dj
|Jun 11
|Alfredo
|1
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Jun 9
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Jun 8
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|Dallas tattoo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC