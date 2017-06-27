Correction: Tourists Attacked story

TXC001-027-035-085-093-097-099-113-119-121-133-139-143-145-147- 161-181-193-213-217-221-223-231-237-251-257-277-281-289-293-309- 331-333-337-349-363-367-379-395-397-425-429-439-467-497-503- 280015- BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED CHILD ABDUCTION EMERGENCY TEXAS DIVISION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT RELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX 611 PM CDT TUE JUN 27 2017 THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY. THE GALENA PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR JESUS LUDENA, WHITE, MALE, 22 MONTHS OLD, DATE OF BIRTH AUGUST 28TH 2015, 24 INCHES TALL, 30 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.