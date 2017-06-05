Cool cops buy air conditioner for elderly man in need
Julius Hatley, 95, can smile now after two Fort Worth police officers solved a big, big problem for him. FORT WORTH, TX A 95-year-old man in Fort Worth, TX, was sleeping on his porch because his air conditioner was broken, and it was unbearably hot inside his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Fri
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Thu
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Randy Wooley
|17
|Fort Worth middle school sweethearts wed 33 yea... (Sep '11)
|Jun 1
|Mmm
|4
|CPS had closed case of slain boy CRIME (Aug '07)
|May 31
|Angie Robles
|78
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|May 30
|MLK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC