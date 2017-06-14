Continue reading Fort Worth man arrested 5 months after wife's strangling death

Continue reading Fort Worth man arres...

A man accused of strangling his wife in their Fort Worth home has been arrested five months after her death, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports . Hermann Fulgence Gninia, 41, was arrested on a murder warrant Tuesday.

