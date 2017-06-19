Continue reading Armed robber takes c...

Continue reading Armed robber takes cash, flees cellphone store in Fort Worth

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A robber pointed a handgun at a clerk as he entered a MetroPCS store Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth, stole cash and walked out less than two minutes later. The clerk complied with the robbers's demand for cash from the register, and then the man left the store on foot toward Highway 287.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15) Sun Chris Buis 5
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Jun 14 80s Greenville 297
Dj Jun 11 Alfredo 1
Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16) Jun 9 nicksavage 3
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 HallGang 17 22
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) Jun 8 Dallas tattoo 5
News Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hateful patients 15
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,381 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC