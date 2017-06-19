Continue reading Armed robber takes cash, flees cellphone store in Fort Worth
A robber pointed a handgun at a clerk as he entered a MetroPCS store Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth, stole cash and walked out less than two minutes later. The clerk complied with the robbers's demand for cash from the register, and then the man left the store on foot toward Highway 287.
Read more at Dallas Morning News.
