Continue reading Arlington man killed during Pearl Harbor coming home

Navy Seaman 1st Class George Anderson Coke Jr., killed in action during the attack on Pearl Harbor over 75 years ago, will at long last be returned to Arlington on Friday. The 18-year-old sailor was among 429 killed when Japanese torpedoes sank the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941.

