Concierge Auctions | Mariposa del Lago

The auction firm Concierge Auctions is returning to the Dallas/Fort Worth area to sell the lakefront compound on Eagle Mountain Lake at 7941 Summit Cove, called the "Mariposa del Lago" estate. The property will sell without reserve to the highest bidder as part of the firm's sale on June 28. Previously listed for $4.449 million, Concierge Auctions will sell the compound to the highest bidder in cooperation with John Zimmerman of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.