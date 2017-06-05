Concert Picks: Jazz on the Trinity at Panther Island; Bell Biv DeVoe at Verizon
Remember Jazz on the Boulevard, the Fort Worth jazz festival that went belly up a few years back? Saturday's Jazz on the Trinity revives those memories as it seeks to create a similar vibe of cool jazz on a warm but, hopefully, not too hot or stormy day. Grammy winner Lalah Hathaway headlines while the other acts on the bill include the Robert Glasper Experiment, Avery Sunshine, Maysa, the Foreign Exchange, Ahyonz featuring Kenya C, and Dionne.
