Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

The Anderson Team of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage presents 3512 Burts Drive, a five-bedroom, four-bath, three-car garage house in the Heritage neighborhood of north Fort Worth. With an in-ground gunite heated pool with attached spa and waterfall, the home also features a gourmet kitchen with name-brand counters, stainless-steel appliances, butler's pantry, wine cooler and gas cooktop.

