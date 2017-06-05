Closing arguments Friday in trial of Fort Worth leader of Bandidos motorcycle gang
Prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their cases Thursday in the trial of a motorcycle gang leader suspected of issuing the orders to kill a rival gang member. According to prosecutors, Howard Baker, the 62-year-old president of the Fort Worth chapter of the Bandidos , a notorious motorcycle club, directed and participated in the Dec. 12, 2014, slaying of Geoffrey Brady at Gator's Jam Inn, a Riverside-area bar that closed about a month after the shooting, according to testimony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|22 hr
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Tue
|Hateful patients
|15
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Randy Wooley
|17
|Fort Worth middle school sweethearts wed 33 yea... (Sep '11)
|Jun 1
|Mmm
|4
|CPS had closed case of slain boy CRIME (Aug '07)
|May 31
|Angie Robles
|78
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC