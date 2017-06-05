Closing arguments Friday in trial of ...

Closing arguments Friday in trial of Fort Worth leader of Bandidos motorcycle gang

Prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their cases Thursday in the trial of a motorcycle gang leader suspected of issuing the orders to kill a rival gang member. According to prosecutors, Howard Baker, the 62-year-old president of the Fort Worth chapter of the Bandidos , a notorious motorcycle club, directed and participated in the Dec. 12, 2014, slaying of Geoffrey Brady at Gator's Jam Inn, a Riverside-area bar that closed about a month after the shooting, according to testimony.

