Closing arguments Friday in trial of Fort Worth leader of Bandidos motorcycle gang

Prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their cases Thursday in the trial of a motorcycle gang leader suspected of issuing the orders to kill a rival gang member. According to prosecutors, Howard Baker, the 62-year-old president of the Fort Worth chapter of the Bandidos , a notorious motorcycle club, directed and participated in the Dec. 12, 2014, slaying of Geoffrey Brady at Gator's Jam Inn, a Riverside-area bar that closed about a month after the shooting, according to testimony.

