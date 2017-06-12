Chief: Texas officer made errors in confrontation with woman

In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, from Fort Worth police officer William Martin's bodycam, Martin holds Jacqueline Craig's daughter down in Fort Worth, Texas. A Texas police chief said Tuesday, June 13, 2017, that an officer he suspended following a videotaped arrest of a woman and her daughters made multiple errors in responding to a call that a neighbor allegedly assaulted the woman's son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.