Burleson man gets probation in traffic death of elderly Texas Rangers fan
Joe Pace, 89, of Burleson, died from injuries he suffered when his silver Honda Accord collided head-on with another car on August 28, 2015 in Burleson. The other driver, Jimmy Lee Rogers, 56, of Burleson was sentenced to four years probation Monday.
