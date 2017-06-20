BRIT to take over Fort Worth Botanic ...

BRIT to take over Fort Worth Botanic Garden education, volunteer programs

22 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Fort Worth is inching closer to turning over its educational and volunteer programs at the city's Botanic Garden to the Botanical Research Institute of Texas, a nonprofit research facility located next to the gardens. The move comes as part of a sweeping reorganization of the city-owned gardens that started in March and was recommended in a consultant's report on the garden's future.

