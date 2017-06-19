Body Of Missing Texas Teen Found In Landfill
Police identified a body found in a Texas landfill as that of 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill Thursday. Cargill had been missing since Monday when she left her family's home to walk her dog and never returned.
