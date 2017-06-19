Body Of Missing Texas Teen Found In L...

Body Of Missing Texas Teen Found In Landfill

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Police identified a body found in a Texas landfill as that of 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill Thursday. Cargill had been missing since Monday when she left her family's home to walk her dog and never returned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) Fri Laredo 5
Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich Jun 20 Michelle 1
Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16) Jun 20 Michelle 2
Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15) Jun 20 Michelle 3
lesbians (Apr '11) Jun 20 Michelle 4
tonya so called christian (Jan '11) Jun 20 Michelle 2
jews or a thorn in the worlds side (Oct '10) Jun 20 Michelle 5
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,998,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC