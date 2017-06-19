Body found in Arlington landfill Wedn...

Body found in Arlington landfill Wednesday afternoon

5 hrs ago

Officers responded to a call about 1:40 p.m. at the landfill in the 800 block of Mosier Valley Road , according to a news release from the Arlington Police Department. The huge landfill is at the corner of North Collins Street and Mosier Valley Road, near the Fort Worth border.

