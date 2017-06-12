Bandidos leader gets 45 years in pris...

Bandidos leader gets 45 years in prison for murder at Fort Worth bar

The leader of the Fort Worth Bandidos was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison for the murder a rival motorcycle gang member. According to prosecutors, Howard Baker, the 62-year-old president of the Fort Worth chapter of the Bandidos , directed and participated in the Dec. 12, 2014, slaying of Geoffrey Brady at Gator's Jam Inn , a Riverside-area bar that closed about a month after the shooting, according to testimony.

