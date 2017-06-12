Bail for mom accused in 2-year-olda s death to remain at $500,000

Bail will remain at a half million dollars for a mother recently indicted in connection with the March 2015 fatal beating of her 2-year-old son, a judge ruled Monday. Defense attorneys had requested Monday's bond-reduction hearing for Jessica Langlais, arguing that $500,000 is oppressive and tantamount to being held without bail because of the 31-year-old woman's financial situation.

