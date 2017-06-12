Bail for mom accused in 2-year-olda s...

Bail for mom accused in 2-year-olda s death to remain at $500,000

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Bail will remain at a half million dollars for a mother recently indicted in connection with the March 2015 fatal beating of her 2-year-old son, a judge ruled Monday. Defense attorneys had requested Monday's bond-reduction hearing for Jessica Langlais, arguing that $500,000 is oppressive and tantamount to being held without bail because of the 31-year-old woman's financial situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15) 23 hr Gay Man Bruce King 4
Dj Sun Alfredo 1
Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16) Jun 9 nicksavage 3
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 HallGang 17 22
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) Jun 8 Dallas tattoo 5
News Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hateful patients 15
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) Jun 6 Randy Wooley 17
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,726,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC