Artwork spelling out a Fort Wortha al...

Artwork spelling out a Fort Wortha along highway hits another pothole

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A public art project that would spell out Fort Worth in large letters along Interstate 30 and welcome visitors to the city was supposed to be installed this spring. But now the giant artwork, estimated to cost nearly $500,000, is being moved to another highway, prolonging a project that has been in the works for more than a decade and prompting at least one City Council member to question whether it's all a waste of time and money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15) 19 hr Gay Man Bruce King 4
Dj Sun Alfredo 1
Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16) Jun 9 nicksavage 3
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Jun 8 HallGang 17 22
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) Jun 8 Dallas tattoo 5
News Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hateful patients 15
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) Jun 6 Randy Wooley 17
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC