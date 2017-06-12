Artwork spelling out a Fort Wortha along highway hits another pothole

A public art project that would spell out Fort Worth in large letters along Interstate 30 and welcome visitors to the city was supposed to be installed this spring. But now the giant artwork, estimated to cost nearly $500,000, is being moved to another highway, prolonging a project that has been in the works for more than a decade and prompting at least one City Council member to question whether it's all a waste of time and money.

