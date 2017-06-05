Anti-police mural led to gambling cha...

Anti-police mural led to gambling charges, store owner claims

A store owner repeatedly charged with gambling claimed Thursday that police targeted him because of a mural depicting police violence he had on the side of his building last year. Rocky's Drive Thru owner Ameer "Rocky" Hirani said the police are harassing him for the mural, which depicted a police officer shooting a person.

