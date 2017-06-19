Another bout of rain engulfs much of ...

Another bout of rain engulfs much of Texas on heels of Cindy

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Another round of rain is engulfing much of Texas, swelling rivers, flooding streets and bringing warnings of flash flooding in several areas. Up to 5 inches of rain, more in isolated areas, fell Saturday in the Houston metro region but the storm system covered a stretch of the state extending from West Texas into North and East Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) Fri Laredo 5
Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich Jun 20 Michelle 1
Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16) Jun 20 Michelle 2
Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15) Jun 20 Michelle 3
lesbians (Apr '11) Jun 20 Michelle 4
tonya so called christian (Jan '11) Jun 20 Michelle 2
jews or a thorn in the worlds side (Oct '10) Jun 20 Michelle 5
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,993,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC