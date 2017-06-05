Amtrak mulling over Texas to Kansas passenger service
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that about two dozen people gathered on the platform of Topeka's Amtrak station Friday to meet a special inspection train that was traveling from Fort Worth, Texas, to Kansas City, Missouri. The train was meant to give Amtrak officials and some state and local officials the opportunity to see what a new route following the Interstate 35 corridor could look like.
