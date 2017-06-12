Aldi plans to open more stores in Tex...

Aldi plans to open more stores in Texas before German rival Lidl gets here

Aldi's plans to open 900 more grocery stores in the U.S. over the next five years include aggressive inroads in Texas. The German discount grocer said this week that it will spend $3.4 billion to get to 2,500 stores across the U.S. by the end of 2022.

