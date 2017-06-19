A pop-up Risckya s BBQ dinner? Ita s a new generation at an old Fort Worth favorite

Riscky will smoke special prime brisket for a craft barbecue pop-up dinner Thursday, the first in a series of dinners to show Riscky's BBQ can compete with the best. "We've been here so long, people take us for granted," said Riscky, 41, the great-grandson of early north side grocery owner Joe Riscky.

