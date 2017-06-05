A glass of water and the unlikely friendship of Dominic and Miss Joan
Dominic kept his troubled family afloat. He paid bills over the phone and rode his bike to buy groceries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tire rotation at Moritz Dodge in Fort Worth (Jul '16)
|Fri
|nicksavage
|3
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Thu
|HallGang 17
|22
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|Thu
|Dallas tattoo
|5
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Jun 6
|Randy Wooley
|17
|Fort Worth middle school sweethearts wed 33 yea... (Sep '11)
|Jun 1
|Mmm
|4
|CPS had closed case of slain boy CRIME (Aug '07)
|May 31
|Angie Robles
|78
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|May 30
|MLK
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC