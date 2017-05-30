A Fort Worth doctor changes how the war on child abuse is being waged

If Dr. Dyann Daley's groundbreaking work proves successful, in 10 years she could well be lauded throughout North Texas - and beyond - as a pioneer in the eradication of child abuse. A pediatric anesthesiologist, Daley believes she had progressed through the first stages of a potential landmark project that identifies the city's most vulnerable areas for child abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.