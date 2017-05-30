$8,000 reward offered for information on Fort Worth fugitive sex offender
Authorities will pay up to $8,000 for information leading to the capture of David Dale Booth if they get help before the end of June. Booth, 59, is wanted for a parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
