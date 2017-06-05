4 sentenced in Fort Worth bank robbery where dye pack ruined $28,000
Court documents say Tony Kalumba Tshiansi, 22, and Justin Corie Murry, 21, robbed Woodhaven National Bank while Nykesciah Danielle Williams, 20, served as the getaway driver on Nov. 3. Tshiansi reportedly told a teller that he needed to cash a check, before giving her a note that read, "Give me all your money I have a gun a Hurry up!" The teller handed Tshiansi more than $28,000 in cash. As the two men fled, a dye pack exploded, rendering most of the money useless.
