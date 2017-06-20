2016 Outwin Boochever Competion is on...

2016 Outwin Boochever Competion is on exhibit at AMST

The Art Museum of South Texas has a new exhibit that should resonate with a lot of folks in this age of selfies and Snapchat. Every three years, the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery invites artists acrMoss the nation to submit works for the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.

