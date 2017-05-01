Woman fatally shot in Ridgmar Mall parking lot
A woman was shot multiple times Monday evening in the parking lot of Ridgmar Mall in west Fort Worth, police said. The woman was in critical condition and being taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Linda
|293
|greg "racer" allen
|Sat
|just wondering
|1
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 28
|Al Sharpton
|3
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Apr 24
|Mike Good
|12
|Rodeo farts smell so good!
|Apr 22
|Moo Farts
|1
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|Apr 18
|Victim
|112
|Melrose ave home
|Apr 18
|tessa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC