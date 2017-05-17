Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Wise County Messenger Online

FATAL WRECK - One man was killed when his motorcycle was struck head-on by an SUV on Farm Road 730 near County Road 4765 south of Boyd Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) 46 min JlS 24
News Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp... May 15 Scott Cameron 1
News Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ... May 14 Laredo 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) May 13 IpromiseIloveAmer... 32
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) May 12 Alphaangel90 4
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) May 9 Mark Malick 13
Sansom Park Police (Mar '08) May 8 Town Without Pity 51
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Tarrant County was issued at May 18 at 1:55PM CDT

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC