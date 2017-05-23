Watch Some of the World's Best Pianis...

Watch Some of the World's Best Pianists Perform in Fort Worth

10 hrs ago

The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition begins tomorrow in Fort Worth, bringing 30 pianists from 14 countries together at Bass Performance Hall. The competition, called at various times the "most prestigious" and "most important" piano competition in the world, among other superlatives, is a major stage for these young pianists, and also makes for one heck of a show.

