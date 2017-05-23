Watch Some of the World's Best Pianists Perform in Fort Worth
The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition begins tomorrow in Fort Worth, bringing 30 pianists from 14 countries together at Bass Performance Hall. The competition, called at various times the "most prestigious" and "most important" piano competition in the world, among other superlatives, is a major stage for these young pianists, and also makes for one heck of a show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wiccans
|1 hr
|Heather
|1
|Fort Worth's Marvin Electronics to close after ... (Jan '12)
|Mon
|Stereoman
|4
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|May 22
|dianski
|4
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|May 18
|JlS
|24
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|May 15
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|May 14
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC