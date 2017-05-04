Wanted by Fort Worth police: Bank robbery suspect who leaves the cash behind
The bank robbery suspect walked into the Bank of America in the 100 block of East Seminary Drive about 1:30 p.m. Thursday and handed the teller a note that said: "This is a robbery give me all your money." According to a police news release, the teller felt scared but determined that the robber could not get to her because of a barrier that stood between them, so she hit the panic alarm and walked away.
