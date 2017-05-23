"Wake Up" to Cowtown rockers Sonar Li...

"Wake Up" to Cowtown rockers Sonar Lights

Lead singer Matt Boggs says that guitarist Steve Guckenheimer is the one that brings the soul on this throwback jam with Southern rock roots. But Boggs' vocals tie everything together into a beautiful package you can only hear right here! Metalachi performing at the Shipping and Receiving Bar in Fort Worth.

