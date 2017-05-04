Voters across Tarrant County head to polls Saturday
Based on early voting numbers, area election officials are anticipating about a 10 percent turnout, which they say is good for a local election. Stephen Vickers, acting Tarrant County elections administrator, recommends going to the elections website to doublecheck your voting location before heading out to vote.
