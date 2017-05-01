Van Zandt County officials identify final 2 storm victims killed
Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick identified the victims as James Clayton Young, 39, of Alba, and Lucretia Sykes, 49, of Fort Worth. Young was found in his vehicle on Highway 64, east of FM 243.
