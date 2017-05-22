Two small children among five injured...

Two small children among five injured in Texas traffic wreck

Five people, including two young children, have been injured in a two-car collision west of Fort Worth in Parker County. Authorities say the driver of a car trying to cross U.S. Highway 180 pulled out of a private drive and collided with another car on the highway.

