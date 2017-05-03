Two McMurry football players indicted...

Two McMurry football players indicted, one no-billed in Fort Worth killing

A grand jury last month indicted two McMurry University football players in the killing of a man in east Fort Worth in January, while declining to indict a third player, according to court records. Dontrell Dock, 20, of Conroe and Brodrick Ross, 18, of Bryan were indicted April 13 on capital murder charges in the shooting death of Chris-Dion Russell, 29. The three played football for the small Methodist school in Abilene in 2016 and were enrolled at the time of their arrests in January.

